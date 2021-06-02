BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX) – Stock analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BioSyent in a research note issued on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Novak now expects that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for BioSyent’s FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

BioSyent (CVE:RX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$5.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.50 million.

Separately, Bloom Burton downgraded BioSyent from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

CVE:RX opened at C$7.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.62. BioSyent has a 1 year low of C$4.58 and a 1 year high of C$8.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$100.85 million and a P/E ratio of 25.78.

About BioSyent

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells; and FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia.

