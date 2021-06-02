BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR) Plans Dividend of $0.02

BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON:BPCR opened at GBX 0.97 ($0.01) on Wednesday. BioPharma Credit has a twelve month low of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 1.03 ($0.01). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.97. The firm has a market cap of £13.30 million and a P/E ratio of 10.90.
About BioPharma Credit
