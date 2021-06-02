Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.15 million-$38.59 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.20 million.

Shares of BFRA remained flat at $$7.04 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 26,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,103. Biofrontera has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 4.09. The company has a market cap of $199.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Biofrontera alerts:

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Biofrontera had a negative net margin of 43.10% and a negative return on equity of 133.84%. The business had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Biofrontera stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) by 1,570.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of Biofrontera worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biofrontera Company Profile

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that results in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of lesion-directed and field-directed actinic keratosis.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Biofrontera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biofrontera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.