BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Insider William P. Sheridan Sells 71,759 Shares

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) insider William P. Sheridan sold 71,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,076,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $16.29.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $19.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.80 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 653.70% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BCRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen began coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,259,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,134,000 after acquiring an additional 315,852 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 298,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 32,992 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 231.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. 58.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.