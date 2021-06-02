Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Sells $293,260.00 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.63, for a total transaction of $293,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $293,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Steven Cakebread also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $291,380.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $273,860.00.

On Thursday, May 6th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $261,840.00.

On Thursday, April 29th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $309,960.00.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $309,840.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.78, for a total transaction of $327,560.00.

On Thursday, April 8th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.99, for a total transaction of $313,980.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.69, for a total transaction of $301,380.00.

On Thursday, March 25th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $285,120.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $292,520.00.

Shares of BILL stock traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $151.59. 924,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,413. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.07 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.87 and a beta of 2.37.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BILL. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth $644,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth $370,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BILL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.71.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

