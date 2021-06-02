Biffa’s (BIFF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2021

Numis Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Biffa (LON:BIFF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 355 ($4.64) price objective on the stock.

Shares of Biffa stock opened at GBX 300.50 ($3.93) on Tuesday. Biffa has a 1 year low of GBX 188.20 ($2.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 321 ($4.19). The company has a market capitalization of £918.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 275.82.

Biffa Company Profile

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste; and production of energy, as well as production and sale of recovered commodities, such as energies, papers, glasses, metals, and plastics.

Analyst Recommendations for Biffa (LON:BIFF)

