Biffa’s (BIFF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Biffa (LON:BIFF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 355 ($4.64) price objective on the stock.

Shares of Biffa stock opened at GBX 300.50 ($3.93) on Tuesday. Biffa has a 1 year low of GBX 188.20 ($2.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 321 ($4.19). The company has a market capitalization of £918.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 275.82.

Get Biffa alerts:

Biffa Company Profile

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste; and production of energy, as well as production and sale of recovered commodities, such as energies, papers, glasses, metals, and plastics.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Biffa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biffa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.