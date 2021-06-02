BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Lowers Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,579 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Copart were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 7.9% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,618,000 after purchasing an additional 494,131 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 146,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,642,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total value of $25,296,697.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,288 shares in the company, valued at $136,345,232.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $8,607,533.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,607,533.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 314,012 shares of company stock valued at $34,139,949. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $125.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 1.04. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.55 and a 12 month high of $130.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.81.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.52 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

