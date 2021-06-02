BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $883,000 Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 55.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $48.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.85. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $57.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.36.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $324.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.94 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 49.33% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James set a $57.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.58.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

