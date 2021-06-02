BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $548,000 Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 85.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 76,639 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in LKQ were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in LKQ during the first quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in LKQ during the first quarter worth $46,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LKQ opened at $51.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.83. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $51.53.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $67,387.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LKQ. Truist lifted their price target on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

