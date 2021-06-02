BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 778 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 172.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1,204.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 367.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $488,714.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,340.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 6,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $1,010,802.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,209,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,498,628 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen began coverage on Albemarle in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.36.

NYSE ALB opened at $171.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.33. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $72.39 and a 12 month high of $188.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.86%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

