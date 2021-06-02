B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05 billion-$2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.06 billion.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE BGS traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,048. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.05. B&G Foods has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $47.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that B&G Foods will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.07%.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

