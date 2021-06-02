Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) will report earnings per share of ($0.33) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Beyond Air’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.29). Beyond Air posted earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Beyond Air will report full year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Beyond Air.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Robert Carey bought 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $96,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,418 shares in the company, valued at $749,082.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 14.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 29.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Beyond Air by 4.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Beyond Air by 13.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Beyond Air by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Beyond Air by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. 22.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XAIR stock opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of -0.57. Beyond Air has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.99 and a current ratio of 7.99.

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc in June 2019.

