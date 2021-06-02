Berry Data Market Cap Hits $4.52 Million (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Berry Data coin can now be bought for about $2.26 or 0.00005997 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Berry Data has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. Berry Data has a total market capitalization of $4.52 million and $58,429.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Berry Data alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00068187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $105.90 or 0.00280912 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.39 or 0.00189362 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $451.71 or 0.01198243 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003714 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,770.08 or 1.00191338 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00032781 BTC.

About Berry Data

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Buying and Selling Berry Data

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Berry Data should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Berry Data using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Berry Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Berry Data and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.