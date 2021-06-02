Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Short Interest Up 43.9% in May

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a growth of 43.9% from the April 29th total of 1,640,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

In other Berkeley Lights news, CAO Matthew W. Rosinack sold 500 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total transaction of $27,085.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $449,047.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 522,428 shares of company stock valued at $26,589,203 in the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 32.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.80.

Shares of BLI stock opened at $42.34 on Wednesday. Berkeley Lights has a 12-month low of $35.51 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a current ratio of 6.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.75.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.76 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 33.57% and a negative net margin of 70.27%. Berkeley Lights’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

