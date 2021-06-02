Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Upgraded to Buy by Berenberg Bank

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BDRFY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Oddo Bhf raised Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDRFY opened at $23.63 on Wednesday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $19.70 and a 1 year high of $24.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.48.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

