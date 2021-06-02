Beam Price Up 20.1% Over Last 7 Days (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Over the last week, Beam has traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00002173 BTC on major exchanges. Beam has a market cap of $73.52 million and approximately $27.56 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000529 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 45% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Beam

BEAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 89,118,520 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

