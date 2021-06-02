Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $23.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.47% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BASF is the world’s leading chemical company: The Chemical Company. Its portfolio ranges from chemicals, plastics, performance products and agricultural products to oil and gas. As a reliable partner BASF creates chemistry to help its customers in virtually all industries to be more successful. With its high-value products and intelligent solutions, BASF plays an important role in finding answers to global challenges such as climate protection, energy efficiency, nutrition and mobility. “

Get Basf alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on BASFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

BASFY traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.82. The company had a trading volume of 103,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,386. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.99. Basf has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $21.77. The stock has a market cap of $76.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -693.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Basf (BASFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.