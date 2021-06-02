Base Protocol Price Up 10.2% Over Last Week (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded up 38.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. Base Protocol has a total market cap of $812,479.24 and approximately $91,722.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Base Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $1.92 or 0.00005054 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Base Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00082063 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004845 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00020880 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.64 or 0.01045114 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,667.62 or 0.09663876 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00053199 BTC.

About Base Protocol

Base Protocol (CRYPTO:BASE) is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 604,730 coins and its circulating supply is 423,556 coins. Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Base Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Base Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Base Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Base Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Base Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.