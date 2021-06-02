Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 205 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 27.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $7,054,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,353,000 after acquiring an additional 65,359 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 915,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,181,000 after acquiring an additional 208,400 shares during the period. Finally, DDD Partners LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $7,311,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.80.

SLG opened at $82.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.66. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $82.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.00.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.22 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 25.79%. SL Green Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.3033 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

SL Green Realty Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.