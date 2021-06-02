Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $27,000 Stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its position in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 97.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 29,891 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Invitae were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Invitae by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 164,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 21,993 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter worth $2,857,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Invitae by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the 4th quarter worth $60,491,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitae by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invitae alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Invitae in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Invitae presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

NYSE:NVTA opened at $28.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.55. Invitae Co. has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $61.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Invitae had a negative net margin of 194.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.82%. The business had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shelly D. Guyer sold 3,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $94,125.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 16,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $688,587.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,360 shares of company stock worth $6,338,079. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.