Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys Shares of 1,003 United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,232,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,114,000 after acquiring an additional 610,906 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,726,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,565,000 after acquiring an additional 74,831 shares during the period. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,961,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 772,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,339,000 after acquiring an additional 37,918 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 8.5% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 749,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,697,000 after acquiring an additional 58,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UNFI shares. MKM Partners boosted their price target on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Northcoast Research lowered United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.56.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $39.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.42. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $41.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.44. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. United Natural Foods’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Natural Foods news, insider Danielle Benedict sold 15,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $598,655.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,113.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher P. Testa sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $792,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 29,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,309 shares of company stock valued at $8,189,653 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

