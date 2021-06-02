Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys New Stake in Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARVL. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Arrival during the first quarter valued at approximately $271,829,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Arrival during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,448,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Arrival during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in Arrival during the first quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new stake in Arrival during the first quarter valued at approximately $450,000.

Separately, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Arrival in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

NASDAQ ARVL opened at $19.49 on Wednesday. Arrival has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $37.18.

