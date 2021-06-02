Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 249 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 49.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Alteryx by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Alteryx by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Alteryx by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 1.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AYX shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.23.

Shares of Alteryx stock opened at $76.76 on Wednesday. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $185.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.32.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $118.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Alteryx’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total value of $612,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $55,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,648. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

