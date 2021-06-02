Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.02

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.02 and traded as high as $4.48. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $4.46, with a volume of 20,801 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.02.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.0033 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBDO. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 8,065 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 395.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 46,132 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 23,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,244 shares in the last quarter.

About Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through The Banking, and The Insurance. The company offers leasing, investment banking, brokerage, and consortium management services, overdrafts, as well as credit cards, real estate products, pension plans, and capitalization bonds.

