Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.02

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.02 and traded as high as $4.48. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $4.46, with a volume of 20,801 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.02.
The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.0033 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00.
About Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO)
Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through The Banking, and The Insurance. The company offers leasing, investment banking, brokerage, and consortium management services, overdrafts, as well as credit cards, real estate products, pension plans, and capitalization bonds.
