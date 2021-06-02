AXPR (AXPR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $96,922.00

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. AXPR has a market capitalization of $8.41 million and $96,922.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AXPR has traded down 34.2% against the dollar. One AXPR coin can now be bought for about $0.0301 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00082232 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004837 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00021196 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $387.44 or 0.01038366 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,608.15 or 0.09670000 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00053035 BTC.

AXPR Coin Profile

AXPR is a coin. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . The official website for AXPR is www.axpire.io . The official message board for AXPR is medium.com/@aXpire

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

Buying and Selling AXPR

