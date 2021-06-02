Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

In related news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $2,954,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $404,250.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,880 shares of company stock valued at $4,169,657. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,276,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,292,000 after buying an additional 650,647 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 1,918.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 560,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,014,000 after purchasing an additional 532,328 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 2,542.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 526,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,650,000 after purchasing an additional 506,946 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,902,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,046,000 after purchasing an additional 259,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.68. 224,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,688. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.48. Axcelis Technologies has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 5.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.40.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $132.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.43 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 10.98%. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

