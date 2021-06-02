AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get AXA alerts:

AXA stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.02. 447,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,979. AXA has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $28.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $1.398 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.18%. AXA’s payout ratio is 67.77%.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.