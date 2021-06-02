Aviva plc (LON:AV) Receives GBX 424.43 Average PT from Analysts

Aviva plc (LON:AV) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 424.43 ($5.55).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 383 ($5.00) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Aviva from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Aviva to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays upgraded Aviva to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 387 ($5.06) to GBX 466 ($6.09) in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 478 ($6.25) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Aviva stock traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 413 ($5.40). 6,516,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,751,329. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 404.80. Aviva has a 12 month low of GBX 245.60 ($3.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 420.70 ($5.50). The company has a market cap of £16.23 billion and a PE ratio of 5.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Aviva’s previous dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.09%.

In other news, insider Patrick Flynn acquired 10,000 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 388 ($5.07) per share, for a total transaction of £38,800 ($50,692.45). Also, insider Belen Romana Garcia acquired 1,651 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 410 ($5.36) per share, for a total transaction of £6,769.10 ($8,843.87). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 24,318 shares of company stock worth $9,560,375.

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

