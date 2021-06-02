Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Director Sells $38,787.50 in Stock

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $38,787.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,220 shares in the company, valued at $4,226,906.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Nancy Hawthorne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of Avid Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $28,562.50.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Nancy Hawthorne sold 2,500 shares of Avid Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $58,275.00.

Avid Technology stock opened at $31.31 on Wednesday. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.73 and a 12-month high of $31.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 65.23 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.02.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Avid Technology had a net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $94.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.84 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVID. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 135.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 530.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 204.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVID. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Avid Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

