Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Receives $181.13 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $181.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE AVLR traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,053. Avalara has a 12-month low of $96.20 and a 12-month high of $185.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.44 and a beta of 0.69.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avalara will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $191,116.80. Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $593,063.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,439,469.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,099 shares of company stock worth $16,809,383. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Avalara by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Avalara by 91.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Avalara by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Avalara by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Avalara by 665.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

