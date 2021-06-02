Avalanche Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $72.98 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. In the last week, Avalanche has traded down 12% against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $18.17 or 0.00048868 BTC on popular exchanges. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $2.37 billion and approximately $72.98 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.90 or 0.00279394 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00009159 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00040559 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00010716 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005363 BTC.

About Avalanche

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 384,462,339 coins and its circulating supply is 130,296,304 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Buying and Selling Avalanche

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

