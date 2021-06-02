AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Given “Buy” Rating at Citigroup

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $1,636.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $1,700.00. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.96% from the company’s current price.

AZO has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stephens increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,531.05.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $1,410.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,453.76. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $1,074.45 and a 52-week high of $1,542.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 147.93% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $14.39 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone will post 86.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total transaction of $3,644,949.60. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,560,407.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,673 shares of company stock worth $35,119,737. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZO. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

