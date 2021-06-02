AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,584 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.34% of AutoZone worth $106,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in AutoZone by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,410.85 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,074.45 and a 12 month high of $1,542.30. The firm has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,453.76.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 147.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $14.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 86.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total value of $14,062,725.00. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total transaction of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,673 shares of company stock worth $35,119,737 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AZO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,542.21.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

