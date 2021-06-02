AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$43.80. AutoCanada shares last traded at C$42.34, with a volume of 125,250 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark set a C$58.50 target price on shares of AutoCanada in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on AutoCanada from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on AutoCanada from C$46.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. AutoCanada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$46.83.

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$40.65. The firm has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 19.59.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$969.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$969.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoCanada Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

