Aumann (ETR:AAG) Trading Down 2.2%

Aumann AG (ETR:AAG)’s stock price fell 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €15.08 ($17.74) and last traded at €15.16 ($17.84). 8,808 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 50,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at €15.50 ($18.24).

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on shares of Aumann and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. The company has a market capitalization of $231.19 million and a P/E ratio of -11.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €13.30.

Aumann AG manufactures and sells specialized machines and production lines for components of electric and classic drive chain systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through E-Mobility and Classic segments. The E-Mobility segment develops, produces, and sells specialized machines and automated production lines for the electrification of vehicles; solutions to produce electric motors and mechatronic modules for traction and auxiliary drives, and sensors; and special-purpose machinery and production lines for the production of electric and hybrid vehicles, including energy storage systems.

