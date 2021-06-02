aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.79. aTyr Pharma shares last traded at $4.62, with a volume of 436,944 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on aTyr Pharma from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Laidlaw initiated coverage on aTyr Pharma in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of $74.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.14.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.17). aTyr Pharma had a negative return on equity of 67.48% and a negative net margin of 155.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Schimmel acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,890 shares in the company, valued at $11,502.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Shukla acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $40,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,374.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIFE. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 842,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 89,908 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $1,552,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 236.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 45,270 shares during the period. 36.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIFE)

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead clinical product candidate is ATYR1923, a selective modulator of NRP2 for the treatment of patients with severe inflammatory lung diseases, including interstitial lung diseases (ILDs) and severe respiratory complications caused by COVID-19.

