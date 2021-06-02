aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.79. aTyr Pharma shares last traded at $4.62, with a volume of 436,944 shares traded.

LIFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Laidlaw began coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of aTyr Pharma from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on aTyr Pharma in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. aTyr Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.08.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.14. The company has a market cap of $74.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.05.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.17). aTyr Pharma had a negative net margin of 155.18% and a negative return on equity of 67.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that aTyr Pharma, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Schimmel bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,502.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Shukla purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $40,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,374.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 236.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 45,270 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 102,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 19,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.89% of the company’s stock.

About aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE)

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead clinical product candidate is ATYR1923, a selective modulator of NRP2 for the treatment of patients with severe inflammatory lung diseases, including interstitial lung diseases (ILDs) and severe respiratory complications caused by COVID-19.

