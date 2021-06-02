Atria Investments LLC Has $12.11 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,361 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $12,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded up $2.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $381.06. 54,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,677,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $293.84 and a twelve month high of $393.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $369.90.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.00.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

