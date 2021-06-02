Atria Investments LLC Has $11.75 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,569 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 8,661 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 235.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $113.10. The stock had a trading volume of 118,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,287,720. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.06 and a 52 week high of $118.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.83. The company has a market cap of $133.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.