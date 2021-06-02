Atria Investments LLC Cuts Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Atria Investments LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 155,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,072 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.4% of Atria Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $61,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $422.73. 128,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,467,939. The company has a 50 day moving average of $412.83. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $296.49 and a fifty-two week high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.