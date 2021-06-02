Atria Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:UAPR)

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:UAPR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 632,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,878,000. Atria Investments LLC owned approximately 22.18% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UAPR. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 14,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New during the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 41,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 18,484 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 221,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 118,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000.

NYSEARCA UAPR traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $25.46. 28 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,034. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New has a fifty-two week low of $23.86 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.34.

