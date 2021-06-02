ATN 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $161,843.00 (ATN)

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. In the last week, ATN has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. One ATN coin can currently be bought for $0.0148 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. ATN has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $161,843.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00082698 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004833 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00021010 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.05 or 0.01038488 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,672.29 or 0.09702730 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00052424 BTC.

ATN Coin Profile

ATN (CRYPTO:ATN) is a coin. ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 coins. ATN’s official website is atn.io . The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ATN is a global artificial intelligence API marketplace where developers, technology suppliers, and buyers come together to access and develop new and innovative forms of A.I. technology, effectively building the next generation of artificial intelligence in a trusted and collaborative environment. ATN is built on a smart-contract enabled next-generation blockchain to provide AIaaS. ATN creates an environment that gives DApps quick and secure access to A.I. capabilities and services. In order to achieve this, ATN will create and ensure the growth of a DBots/DApps ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ATN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATN using one of the exchanges listed above.

