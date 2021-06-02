ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$43.99. ATCO shares last traded at C$43.65, with a volume of 287,162 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACO.X shares. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective (up previously from C$43.00) on shares of ATCO in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CSFB downgraded shares of ATCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$45.00 to C$46.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ATCO to a “neutral” rating and set a C$45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. ATCO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$46.64.

Get ATCO alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.07, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.60. The company has a market cap of C$5.00 billion and a PE ratio of 20.21.

In related news, Director D Jason Sharpe sold 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.75, for a total transaction of C$99,618.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$116,900. Also, Director Siegfried W. Kiefer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.00, for a total transaction of C$195,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,782,612.

About ATCO (TSE:ACO.X)

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.