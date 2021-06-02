Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. Makes New $1.12 Million Investment in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000. Turning Point Therapeutics makes up about 0.6% of Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $180,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPTX stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,747. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.27. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $54.43 and a one year high of $141.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -21.97 and a beta of 0.96.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.15). As a group, research analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, EVP Siegfried Reich sold 35,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $3,734,172.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,138,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 28,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total value of $2,861,982.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,116 shares in the company, valued at $414,275.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TPTX shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

