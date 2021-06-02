Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. Has $9.37 Million Stake in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 30,332 shares during the period. NanoString Technologies comprises 4.8% of Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. owned 0.32% of NanoString Technologies worth $9,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSTG. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 211.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NSTG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

In other news, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $100,410.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,390 shares in the company, valued at $226,926.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $1,764,649.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,044,994.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,156 shares of company stock worth $8,971,806. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NSTG traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,369. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.02 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 14.10 and a quick ratio of 13.38. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $86.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.55.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 81.07% and a negative return on equity of 52.15%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.51 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

