Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) Given a €18.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €14.70 ($17.29) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €20.90 ($24.59) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.50 ($19.41) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €16.86 ($19.84).

Assicurazioni Generali has a one year low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a one year high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

