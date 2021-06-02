Ascent Resources (LON:AST) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.62

Ascent Resources plc (LON:AST)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 7.62 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 5.03 ($0.07). Ascent Resources shares last traded at GBX 5.35 ($0.07), with a volume of 836,064 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14.

Ascent Resources Company Profile (LON:AST)

Ascent Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Slovenia and Cuba. It primarily holds a 75% interest in the PetiÂovci Tight gas project located in north eastern Slovenia. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

