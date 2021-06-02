Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 176,434 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,375,708 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 176,434 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Trimble were worth $340,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 1,240.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Trimble by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

In related news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $299,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,042.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $311,976.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $608,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.73. 16,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,025,809. The firm has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.83. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $84.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $886.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.31 million. On average, analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.