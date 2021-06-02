Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Reduces Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 18.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,621,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,197,570 shares during the period. IHS Markit makes up 1.2% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $931,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INFO. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 6,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in IHS Markit by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In other IHS Markit news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INFO traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.15. 8,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,593,291. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a PE ratio of 77.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.34. IHS Markit Ltd. has a one year low of $68.03 and a one year high of $109.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.57.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

