Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Purchases 310,820 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 107.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 601,177 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 310,820 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 1.16% of SVB Financial Group worth $296,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $589.18. 3,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.07. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $199.70 and a 52 week high of $596.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $538.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 28.31 EPS for the current year.

SIVB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price (up from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.60.

In related news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total transaction of $72,932.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,461.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total transaction of $242,794.91. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,326.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 679 shares of company stock valued at $392,323 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

